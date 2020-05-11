Employee Retention Credit Could Help Your Tire Business

Businesses that have been impacted financially by COVID-19 may be able to take advantage of a new, refundable tax credit called the Employee Retention Credit. The credit is designed to encourage businesses to keep employees on their payroll and is worth 50 percent of qualifying wages up to $10,000 that are paid by an eligible employer.

Rich Lipton, Tire Review contributor and senior partner at Lipton CPA Associates, explains below how to tell if the Employee Retention Credit might be right for your business.

Does my business qualify for the Employee Retention Credit?

The credit is available to all qualified employers regardless of size, including tax-exempt organizations.

The credit is not available to small businesses who take small business loans or state and local governments and their instrumentalities.

What is a qualifying employer?

There are two categories of qualified employers:

The employer’s business is fully or partially suspended by government order due to COVID-19 during a calendar quarter.

The employer’s gross receipts are below 50% of the comparable quarter in 2019. Once the employer’s gross receipts go above 80% of a comparable quarter in 2019, they no longer qualify after the end of that quarter.

How is the credit calculated?

The amount of the credit is 50% of qualifying wages paid up to $10,000 in total. Wages taken into account are not limited to cash payments, but also include a portion of the cost of employer-provided health care. Qualified health plan expenses generally include both the portion of the cost paid by the employer and the portion of the cost paid by the employee with pre-tax salary reduction contributions. Amounts paid by the employee with after-tax contributions are not included.