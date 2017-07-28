BestDrive Opens New Commercial Tire Center

BestDrive recently opened a new facility in Kansas City, Kan. Established in 2010, the commercial tire dealer and retreader now has 21 commercial tire centers across the United States, with plans to expand into eight additional states by the end of 2018.

The new 32,000-square-foot retail and service space was built near the I-35 and I-635 interchange, making it ideal for access by its long-haul, regional haul, and on/off-road fleet customers, according to the company.

“BestDrive is committed to helping our customers achieve their lowest overall driving cost,” said Sonny Simpson, managing director of BestDrive, LLC. “Our customers turn to us for our tire expertise and service excellence. Our rapid expansion over the past seven years is evidence of the high quality service we’re able to deliver to our customers, and the value we’re able to provide for them.”

The company reports that since opening, three commercial fleets have already joined the BestDrive customer roster in Kansas City.

BestDrive Commercial Tire Centers offer total fleet tire management with Continental and General Tire brand products, as well as other supplemental tire brands. BestDrive also provides innovative fleet technology such as ContiPressureCheck Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Continental’s VDO Roadlog for ELD Mandate compliance.