ZF Aftermarket Releases Two New Brake Pad Product Lines

ZF Aftermarket has released two new brake pad product lines under the TRW brand – TRW Ultra and TRW Pro.

Both lines feature a blend of 100% copper-free formulations, putting the product lines ahead of the California copper-free legislation deadline of 2025. The pads are slotted and chamfered per the OE configuration and include stainless steel hardware for installation, where applicable. To ensure a safe break-in on both the TRW Ultra and TRW Pro lines, the pads are post-cured for an average of 10 hours, the company says.

The TRW Ultra -remium brake pad line offers nearly 800 SKUs providing over 98% coverage for a wide range of vehicles up to 15 years old. TRW Ultra also features CITEC coating to provide additional stopping performance during the break-in period, and shims that are designed per the OE configuration, ZF Aftermarket says. A siliramic lubrication packet is included in the box to further aid in installation.

The TRW Pro mid-grade line offers more than 1,000 SKUs that provide over 98% coverage for a wide range of vehicles up to 35 years old. TRW Pro also features nearly 40 SKUs in both a ceramic and semi-metallic formulation that allows consumers to tailor their selection to best fit their vehicle’s needs.