ZF Aftermarket Adds 534 New Part Numbers in First Half of 2019 for TRW-Branded Products

ZF Aftermarket has released 534 new part numbers of original equipment quality parts under the TRW brand for the passenger car and light truck vehicle market in the first half of 2019, the company says.

The newly-issued TRW part numbers include coverage for nearly 250 million vehicles on the road today.

Included in the TRW newly released suspension parts are vehicles such as:

2012-2017 Toyota Prius, Camry and Avalon

2011-2017 Hyundai Elantra and Veloster

Included in the TRW newly released chassis parts are vehicles such as: