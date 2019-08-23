ZF Aftermarket Adds 534 New Part Numbers in First Half of 2019 for TRW-Branded Products
ZF Aftermarket has released 534 new part numbers of original equipment quality parts under the TRW brand for the passenger car and light truck vehicle market in the first half of 2019, the company says.
The newly-issued TRW part numbers include coverage for nearly 250 million vehicles on the road today.
Included in the TRW newly released suspension parts are vehicles such as:
- 2012-2017 Toyota Prius, Camry and Avalon
- 2011-2017 Hyundai Elantra and Veloster
Included in the TRW newly released chassis parts are vehicles such as:
- 2009-2018 Infiniti JX35, Nissan Altima, Maxima, Murano and Pathfinder
- 2005-2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty, 350 Super Duty, 450 Super Duty and 550 Super Duty
- 2008-2018 Dodge Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500