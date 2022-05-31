Connect with us
ZC-Rubber-Westlake-Goodride-Flagship-Tires-Europe--1400

Tires

ZC Rubber Launches New Westlake & Goodride Flagship Tires in Europe

Advertisement
Avatar

on

ZC Rubber launched its new Westlake and Goodride flagship ultra-high-performance passenger car tires for the European market at Tire Cologne 2022.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1 deliver enhanced quietness, grip, and handling performance due to an all-around tire structure upgrade with core technologies from ZC Rubber, the company says.

ZC Rubber said BPOT technology and a hybrid formula are the two leading technologies. BPOT technology significantly improves a tire’s high-speed performance, shoulder durability and wear resistance, the company says. Hybrid formula technology optimizes the distribution of nano-silica for improved grip and fuel efficiency while allowing for faster water drainage, resulting in the two tires’ superb wet performance, the company says.

The Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 is a UHP tire with strong overall performance. Due to technological advances, the Z-007 outperforms the previous generation of UHP products in every way, the company says. It features large continuous blocks and scaled grooves with beveled edges for improved handling and grip performance. Coupled with the use of the hybrid formula, the tire’s wet braking distance has been reduced by 10%. It also offers a 5% reduction in rolling resistance thanks to a redesigned tire profile based on ZC Rubber’s updated design theory. In addition, the 24 Soundbolt Arrays significantly minimize its interior noise levels for maximum comfort, ZC Rubber says.

Advertisement

The Goodride Solmax 1 adopted a variable-pitch noise-reduction block design, V-shape sound bolts inside grooves, and a staggered arrangement of inner and outer lateral grooves. The simple yet aggressive tread design ensures a larger contact patch area when cornering, which enhances wet drainage performance. The hybrid formula, on the other hand, ensures that the tire maintains stable handling at high speeds, resulting in a more comfortable driving experience for consumers, the company says.

Westlake---TüV--Certification.jpgZC-Rubber-Westlake-Goodride-Flagship-Tires-Europe--1400
The Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1 deliver enhanced quietness, grip, and handling performance due to an all-around tire structure upgrade with core technologies from ZC Rubber, the company says.

The Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1 will be available in a range of 17- 22-in.’-sizes for the European market starting in June 2022. Both tires will be fully introduced throughout Europe and Southeast Asia in the second half of 2022, following the initial roll-out, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tires: Sailun Tackles EV Segment Early with Erange EV Tire Debut

Tires: Goodyear Announces Endurance WHA Tire Made With Soybean Oil

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

Tires: The Science Behind High-Load Tires

Advertisement

on

ZC Rubber Launches New Westlake & Goodride Flagship Tires in Europe

on

The Importance of Tire Recycling (and How To Do It)

on

Bridgestone Introduces New Bandag Drive Tire Retread

on

Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Commercial Tires: New Commercial Truck Tires Highlight Yokohama’s TMC Booth

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kumho Tire U.S.A. Inc.

Kumho Tire U.S.A. Inc.
Contact: Brian Phone: 800-445-8846
133 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 2800, Atlanta GA 30303
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Passenger/Light Truck

Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed
MT-Tires-not-waning MT-Tires-not-waning

Tires

The M/T Tire Segment Isn’t Waning – Here’s Why
Bandag-Bridgestone-Drive-Tire-1400 Bandag-Bridgestone-Drive-Tire-1400

Tires

Bridgestone Introduces New Bandag Drive Tire Retread

Commercial Tires

Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire
Connect
Tire Review Magazine