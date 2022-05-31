ZC Rubber Launches New Westlake & Goodride Flagship Tires in Europe

Click Here to Read More

The Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1 deliver enhanced quietness, grip, and handling performance due to an all-around tire structure upgrade with core technologies from ZC Rubber, the company says.

ZC Rubber said BPOT technology and a hybrid formula are the two leading technologies. BPOT technology significantly improves a tire’s high-speed performance, shoulder durability and wear resistance, the company says. Hybrid formula technology optimizes the distribution of nano-silica for improved grip and fuel efficiency while allowing for faster water drainage, resulting in the two tires’ superb wet performance, the company says.

The Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 is a UHP tire with strong overall performance. Due to technological advances, the Z-007 outperforms the previous generation of UHP products in every way, the company says. It features large continuous blocks and scaled grooves with beveled edges for improved handling and grip performance. Coupled with the use of the hybrid formula, the tire’s wet braking distance has been reduced by 10%. It also offers a 5% reduction in rolling resistance thanks to a redesigned tire profile based on ZC Rubber’s updated design theory. In addition, the 24 Soundbolt Arrays significantly minimize its interior noise levels for maximum comfort, ZC Rubber says.