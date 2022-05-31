ZC Rubber Launches New Westlake & Goodride Flagship Tires in Europe

ZC Rubber launched its new Westlake and Goodride flagship ultra-high-performance passenger car tires for the European market at Tire Cologne 2022.
The Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1 deliver enhanced quietness, grip, and handling performance due to an all-around tire structure upgrade with core technologies from ZC Rubber, the company says.
ZC Rubber said BPOT technology and a hybrid formula are the two leading technologies. BPOT technology significantly improves a tire’s high-speed performance, shoulder durability and wear resistance, the company says. Hybrid formula technology optimizes the distribution of nano-silica for improved grip and fuel efficiency while allowing for faster water drainage, resulting in the two tires’ superb wet performance, the company says.
The Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 is a UHP tire with strong overall performance. Due to technological advances, the Z-007 outperforms the previous generation of UHP products in every way, the company says. It features large continuous blocks and scaled grooves with beveled edges for improved handling and grip performance. Coupled with the use of the hybrid formula, the tire’s wet braking distance has been reduced by 10%. It also offers a 5% reduction in rolling resistance thanks to a redesigned tire profile based on ZC Rubber’s updated design theory. In addition, the 24 Soundbolt Arrays significantly minimize its interior noise levels for maximum comfort, ZC Rubber says.
The Goodride Solmax 1 adopted a variable-pitch noise-reduction block design, V-shape sound bolts inside grooves, and a staggered arrangement of inner and outer lateral grooves. The simple yet aggressive tread design ensures a larger contact patch area when cornering, which enhances wet drainage performance. The hybrid formula, on the other hand, ensures that the tire maintains stable handling at high speeds, resulting in a more comfortable driving experience for consumers, the company says.
The Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1 will be available in a range of 17- 22-in.’-sizes for the European market starting in June 2022. Both tires will be fully introduced throughout Europe and Southeast Asia in the second half of 2022, following the initial roll-out, the company says.