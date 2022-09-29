Yokohama Tire and USW Union Agree on Four-Year Contract

Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia (YTMV) announced it has agreed in principle to a new four-year contract with United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1023. Tetsuro Murakami, president of Salem, Virginia-based YTMV, made the announcement.

Local 1023 represents approximately 500 employees at the Salem plant. The new agreement will replace the last contract that was signed in 2018.

“Negotiations once again went well as both sides were professional and worked diligently throughout the process,” Murakami said. “Representatives from both sides agreed this is a fair and equitable contract that’s beneficial to all parties involved.”