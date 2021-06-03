Connect with us
Yokohama-snow

Commercial Tires

Yokohama’s 715R Drive Tire Earns Severe Snow Service Rating

Manufactured in the U.S. at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi, all four sizes of the SmartWay-verified 715R – 11R22.5, 295/75R22.5, 285/75R24.5 and 11R24.5 – will carry the designation.
Tire Review Staff

Yokohama Tire’s 715R open shoulder regional drive tire meets the industry’s required performance criteria for severe snow service and will now carry the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol on the sidewall, Yokohama says.

The company says other benefits of the 715R include:

  • Longer wear, which is achieved by a deep 26/32-inch tread pattern, along with a tread design featuring tie bars that control block movement and significantly minimize heel/toe wear.
  • Maximum traction, due to open shoulder blocks that are that help minimize the retention of foreign objects.
  • Fuel efficiency, which is achieved by Yokohama’s compound that’s cut and chip resistant and reduces rolling resistance.
  • Higher load capacity, provided by 16-ply construction and an H load-rating.

