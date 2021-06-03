Yokohama’s 715R Drive Tire Earns Severe Snow Service Rating

Yokohama Tire ’s 715R open shoulder regional drive tire meets the industry’s required performance criteria for severe snow service and will now carry the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol on the sidewall, Yokohama says.

Manufactured in the U.S. at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi, all four sizes of the SmartWay-verified 715R – 11R22.5, 295/75R22.5, 285/75R24.5 and 11R24.5 – will carry the designation.

The company says other benefits of the 715R include: