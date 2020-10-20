Connect with us

Yokohama Unifies Off-Highway Tires Under New Entity

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., says it will consolidate its various off-highway businesses into one single entity.

This will include Alliance Tire Group (ATG), which Yokohama bought four years ago, and Yokohama’s off-the-road (OTR) tire businesses across the globe.

The company says this new entity, named “Yokohama Off-Highway Tires,” will have a global footprint with the leadership team distributed between Tokyo, Boston, Amsterdam and Mumbai. Yokohama Rubber says its current medium-term management plan, the Grand Design 2020 (GD2020) includes a commercial tire strategy that targets “Positioning commercial tires as a pillar of growth in our second century and off-highway tires as a growth driver.”

The company says this consolidation will result in a closer integration of Yokohama Rubber’s brand power, quality and global sales network with ATG’s growth potential, diverse product lineup and cost competitiveness. In addition, the unified global entity will offer the full-range of OHT, from small forklift tires to ultra-large radial off-the-road tires.

As the first step in this consolidation, Yokohama Rubber’s OTR tire business in the U.S. will be combined with Alliance Tire Americas Inc. (ATA) on Jan. 1, 2021. The combined entity will be named as Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America Inc.

Integration plans for rest of the world are being finalized and will be communicated in the near future, the company says.

