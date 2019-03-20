Yokohama Tire’s Mobile Tire Specs App for Dealers Wins iF Design Award

The new Yokohama Tire specs app has received a 2019 iF Design award.

The app, which won in the iF Design’s service design category, is a mobile experience that enables and empowers consumer, commercial and OTR dealers to demo and showcase Yokohama products to customers based on their individual needs.

According to Andrew Briggs, Yokohama’s vice president of marketing and product management, the award-winning app “provides a digital experience platform that allows real-time information on all of Yokohama’s products. Dealers can search by product or tire size and create customized product literature that can be shared with their customers based on their criteria. This enables a high level of engagement from the customers and dealer alike.”

The iF Design award is one of the world’s most influential design recognitions. It’s given to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to design and outstanding service. Yokohama earned its award for “developing service innovations suitable for real-life application by designing entire service processes in a customer-centric way.” The criteria included:

Degree of innovation and elaboration;

Functionality, value and usability;

Aesthetic and emotional appeal;

Social responsibility and production efficiency;

Positioning in terms of brand fit and target fit group.

The app was designed by Brillio, a leading global digital consulting and technology services company. “The goal in designing the Yokohama Tire Spec app was to create a compelling digital experience for Yokohama’s distributors and dealers,” said Briggs, “and they succeeded far beyond our expectations. The feedback on the app has been overwhelmingly positive.”