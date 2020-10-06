Connect with us
Yokohama-Tire-Geolandar-X-CV

News

Yokohama Tire’s Fall Rebate Runs Through Oct. 31

Consumers can earn up to $70 in the form of a Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or a Visa Virtual Account after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires.
Tire Review Staff

Yokohama Tire’s annual fall rebate promotion is on from now through Oct. 31.

The full list of tires featured in Yokohama’s fall rebate promotion include:

$70 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account:

  • Geolandar X-AT
  • Geolandar X-CV
  • Geolandar M/T G003

$50 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account:

  • Geolandar A/T G015
  • BluEarth Winter V905
  • IceGuard iG52c
  • IceGuard iG51v
  • IceGuard iG20
  • IceGuard iG53
  • IceGuard G075
  • Geolandar I/T G072
  • W.Drive ZPS
  • W.Drive WY01

