Yokohama Tire’s Fall Rebate Runs Through Oct. 31

Yokohama Tire ’s annual fall rebate promotion is on from now through Oct. 31.

Consumers can earn up to $70 in the form of a Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or a Visa Virtual Account after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires.

The full list of tires featured in Yokohama’s fall rebate promotion include:

$70 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account:

Geolandar X-AT

Geolandar X-CV

Geolandar M/T G003

$50 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account: