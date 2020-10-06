Yokohama Tire’s Fall Rebate Runs Through Oct. 31

Yokohama Tire’s annual fall rebate promotion is on from now through Oct. 31.
Consumers can earn up to $70 in the form of a Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or a Visa Virtual Account after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires.
The full list of tires featured in Yokohama’s fall rebate promotion include:
$70 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account:
- Geolandar X-AT
- Geolandar X-CV
- Geolandar M/T G003
$50 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account:
- Geolandar A/T G015
- BluEarth Winter V905
- IceGuard iG52c
- IceGuard iG51v
- IceGuard iG20
- IceGuard iG53
- IceGuard G075
- Geolandar I/T G072
- W.Drive ZPS
- W.Drive WY01