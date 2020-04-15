Yokohama Tire Launches New RR42 Radial Tire

Yokohama Tire has launched the RR42, a new radial tire designed specifically for IND-4 straddle carriers.
The RR42 is available now in size 16.00R25 and Yokohama says the tire offers longer wear and more ton-mile per hour (TMPH).
“The RR42 is engineered to handle rigorous operation in port facilities where managing increased container volumes is critical,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama Tire senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning.
Yokohama says the tire’s benefits include:
- Long, even wear and vibration reduction because of a new tread pattern and two optimized circumferential grooves.
- Higher TMPH by efficient heat dissipation through specially designed grooves in the center rib.
- Cut and chip resistance supported by dual sidewall protectors.
- Fortified bead area reinforced by the RR42’s casing profile which is optimized to reduce lateral deflection.