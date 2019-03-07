Yokohama Tire Returns as Sponsor, Tire Supplier of Porsche Pikes Peak Division

For the second straight year, Yokohama Tire is partnering with Porsche Motorsport North America and the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Organization as the sponsor and exclusive tire supplier for The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama.

Action sports star and Nitro Circus founder Travis Pastrana won the inaugural class last year and is set to defend his title in the “Race to the Clouds,” June 30 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Pastrana will race against five others in the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy division, including fellow Team Yokohama member and Nitro Circus performer Blake “Bilko” Williams. All will compete on Yokohama’s Advan A052 tires.

“We’re honored to support Porsche again in this exciting division at Pikes Peak,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama’s senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing. “Yokohama’s return last year to the mountain was a resounding success punctuated by Travis’ incredible victory. We can’t wait to see what he and the other competitors can do again driving the Cayman GT4 Clubsport machines on ADVAN A052 street tires.”

Running in the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy division, the recently debuted 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport and the previous generation Cayman GT4 race car are both eligible to compete in the division. Appropriate performance balancing will assure an equal field.

Yokohama will provide tire technical support throughout the week.

Along with the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, Yokohama’s extensive list of 2019 North American-based motorsports activities (both on- and off-road), includes the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama, the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama, Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA, 24 Hours of Lemons, Spec MX-5 Challenge, TrophyLite, One Lap of America, Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 and Yokohama Sonora Rally.