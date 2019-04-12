News/Yokohama Tire
April 12, 2019

Yokohama Tire Receives Platinum Supplier Award from Caterpillar for 7th Straight Year

caterpillar-award

Yokohama Tire Corp. has earned Caterpillar’s premier supplier award for the seventh consecutive year. The award – Platinum Level Recertification in its Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) – went to Yokohama’s factory in Onomichi, Japan. The plant produces OE and replacement off-the-road (OTR) tires for a wide range of equipment.

Caterpillar’s SQEP award distinguishes suppliers like Yokohama that have exhibited excellent process control, shown a desire for ongoing continuous improvement and have provided quality products to Caterpillar.

“It’s quite a tribute for Yokohama to be recognized by Caterpillar for the seventh straight year,” said Bruce Besancon, YTC vice president of OTR sales. “Caterpillar is an esteemed, world-class OEM and earning their Platinum Level Recertification is a high honor. It’s an acknowledgement of Yokohama’s continued global commitment to deliver best-in-class quality products and service.” 

For more information on Yokohama’s OTR tires and programs, visit www.yokohamaotr.com.

