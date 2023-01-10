 Yokohama Tire Voluntary Recalls 6,125 Commercial Tires

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Tire Corporation notified NHTSA it is voluntarily recalling two sizes of commercial tires. The 295/75R22.5 TY517 MC² and BluEarth 109L were manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi between May 29, 2022, and June 4, 2022. A total 68 TY517 MC² and 3 BluEarth 109L tires are believed to be affected, but out of an abundance of caution, Yokahama said 6,125 tires are being recalled.

The recall, initiated in accordance with NHTSA regulations, was issued because the tires may have been manufactured with an improperly manufactured compound. There is potential for a portion of the tread to separate from the casing of the tire increasing the risk of a crash.

For questions or assistance, Yokohama said to contact customer service by calling 1-800-722-9888, by emailing [email protected], or by visiting this website.

