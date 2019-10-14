Yokohama is Exclusive Tire Provider, Title Sponsor for 2020 Porsche Race Series

Yokohama Tire, Competent Motorsport and Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA) are partnering on two Porsche-specific race series in 2020.

Yokohama is the title partner and exclusive tire provider for the Porsche Sprint Trophy USA West and Porsche Air-Cooled Cup USA series, as well as the Porsche Sprint Trophy USA West Invitational, which consists of a select number of special events that will take place on the east coast.

The Advan A005 race slick is the spec tire for all the events, Yokohama says.

Yokohama is also the sponsor and sole tire supplier for The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, as well as the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama.