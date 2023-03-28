Yokohama Tire to Sponsor the 2023 Porsche Sprint Challenge

For the third consecutive season, Yokohama Tire is partnering with Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA) and United States Auto Club (USAC) as the official tire partner and presenting sponsor for the USAC-sanctioned Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and USA West by Yokohama.

Yokohama said its Advan A005 racing slicks and Advan A006 wets are the spec tires for the one-make series, which kicks off its season at Sebring on March 24. For 2023 the series has grown to five classes: 992 GT3 Cup Pro/AM, 992 GT3 Cup Am, 991 GT3 Cup, Cayman GT4 Clubsport Pro/Am and Cayman GT4 Clubsport Am.

2023 Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama schedule:

March 24-26 Sebring International Raceway;

April 28-30 Barber Motorsports Park;

June 2-4 Virginia International Raceway;

June 30-July 2 Mid-Ohio (GT3 991 Class);

July 7-9 Mid-Ohio (GT4 Cayman Class);

Aug.11-13 Road America;

Aug. 25-27 Circuit of the Americas;

Oct. 6-8 Indy Road Course.

2023 Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West by Yokohama schedule: