Yokohama to Celebrate Advan Tire at Pikes Peak 100th Anniversary

Yokohama Tire has announced plans to celebrate the 100th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, including sponsoring and securing a position as the exclusive tire supplier of The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama for the fifth straight year. All the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport vehicles will be competing on Advan A052 tires, the company says.

Yokohama says it will field 20 drivers in multiple classes during the 12.42.-mile iconic “Race to the Clouds,” which is set for June 26 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Yokohama will also unveil and race a new, environmentally sustainable derivative of the A052 tire.

Yokohama says they will also have a presence at Fan Fest on Friday, June 24, in downtown Colorado Springs, where 40,000-plus fans are expected to attend. At the Yokohama display, limited edition 100th anniversary Pikes Peak posters will be given away, there will be a meet-and-greet with drivers, cars on display, hourly giveaways and more, the company says.