News

Yokohama to Celebrate Advan Tire at Pikes Peak 100th Anniversary

Avatar

Yokohama Tire has announced plans to celebrate the 100th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, including sponsoring and securing a position as the exclusive tire supplier of The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama for the fifth straight year. All the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport vehicles will be competing on Advan A052 tires, the company says.

Yokohama says it will field 20 drivers in multiple classes during the 12.42.-mile iconic “Race to the Clouds,” which is set for June 26 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Yokohama will also unveil and race a new, environmentally sustainable derivative of the A052 tire. 

Yokohama says they will also have a presence at Fan Fest on Friday, June 24, in downtown Colorado Springs, where 40,000-plus fans are expected to attend. At the Yokohama display, limited edition 100th anniversary Pikes Peak posters will be given away, there will be a meet-and-greet with drivers, cars on display, hourly giveaways and more, the company says. 

Along with the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, Yokohama’s list of 2022 North American-based motorsports activities – both on- and off-road – includes the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, Yokohama Drivers Cup USA, Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA, Nitro Rallycross, SCORE, Crandon International Raceway sponsorship, 24 Hours of Lemons, Subaru Motorsports USA partnership, Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000, Yokohama Tire Jeepspeed Race Series, TrophyLite Series, Championship Off-Road Series Partnership and Yokohama Sonora Rally, the company says. 

In this article:,
