January 14, 2019

Yokohama Gains OE Fitment on BMW X5 M

Yokohama Tire Advan Sport BMW X5 M
The Advan Sport V105 tires will come OE on the new BMW X5 M performance model—315/35R21 111Y for rear tires (pictured).

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., has started supplying its Advan Sport V105 to Germany’s BMW Group for use as original equipment on the M performance version of the automaker’s X5.

The X5 M performance model comes equipped with 275/40R21 107Y size front tires and 315/35R21 111Y rear tires. The X5 M performance was launched in markets around the world in November 2018.

The Advan Sport V105 is a high-performance tire developed by Yokohama Rubber primarily for use on high-power premium automobiles. The tires being supplied for the new X5 M performance model were jointly developed with the BMW Group and bear the German automaker’s star mark symbol of approval on the tire sidewall. The Advan tires being installed on the new X5 M Performance model incorporate Silentfoam, a specially designed polyurethane foam attached to the inside of the tire. This polyurethane foam reduces tire cavity resonance (the sound created inside the tire as it vibrates while running over uneven road surfaces, which is then transmitted to the passenger compartment through the suspension).

Under Yokohama’s three-year medium-term management plan, GD2020, launched in February 2018, the company has positioned the expansion of its presence in the premium tire markets as the core goal for its consumer tire business. One of the specific strategies for achieving that goal is the “premium-car tire strategy,” which aims to increase the use of Yokohama tires as OE on premium cars in Japan and abroad.

