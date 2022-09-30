Yokohama Tire Rolls into Nitro RX Races

Yokohama Tire and Nitro Rallycross (Nitro RX) are back in the U.S. for three races, beginning October 1-2 at ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota. Yokohama, the official tire supplier of Nitro RX, says it is rolling into the event ready to support a myriad of classes.

“Rallycross is extremely demanding and Nitro RX takes those demands to the next level…and then some!” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama’s senior director of product planning and product marketing.

Several of Yokohama’s brand ambassadors and partner drivers will be on hand at the event. Last year’s series champ, Travis Pastrana, will join Andrew Carlson in Group E, piloting all-electric FC1-Xs fitted with A006 tires.

Leticia Bufoni, who is a six-time X Games gold medalist, the first-ever street league skateboarding super crown champion and a member of the 2020 Brazilian Olympic skateboard team, will be racing for Yokohama in the SxS competition on G015 tires, as will Scottie Lawrence, who is coming off of his podium finish at this month’s Crandon World Championships.