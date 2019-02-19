Yokohama Tire Named Official Tire of Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA

Yokohama Tire has a new motorsports partnership: The Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA (SLB/GTA). Yokohama is now the official tire of SLB/GTA. The first Super Lap Battle race was Feb. 16-17 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

There was also be the “Yokohama Challenge” championship for drivers competing on Yokohama tires at the three Global Time Attack events.

“Motorsports is interwoven into the heritage of Yokohama,” said Drew Dayton, Yokohama motorsports manager, “and we are excited to connect with next generation of motorsports enthusiasts via the Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle series. The variety of vehicles throughout the different classes give us a great platform to prove our ADVAN products’ performance on the track and enable the competitors to achieve their best laps.”

2019 Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA Schedule:

Feb. 16-17: Super Lap Battle USA Circuit of the Americas

May 10-11: GTA Road Atlanta

Aug. 9-10: GTA New Jersey Motorsports Park

Nov. 16-17: GTA Finals Buttonwillow Raceway

The Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA adds to an already extensive list of 2019 North American-based motorsports activities both on- and off-road for Yokohama. This includes the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama, the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama, the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, 24 Hours of Lemons, Spec MX-5 Challenge, TrophyLite, One Lap of America, Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 and Yokohama Sonora Rally.