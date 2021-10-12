Yokohama Hires New Manager/VP at Mississippi Plant

Yokohama Corporation of North America announced that Philip Calhoun is the new plant manager/vice president of manufacturing at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi, its commercial truck tire plant in West Point, Mississippi.

Calhoun has more than 28 years of manufacturing leadership experience that cover all aspects of manufacturing with a heavy emphasis on quality and precision manufacturing at both Ford and Nissan.

Hhe completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan and DePaul University and earned MBAs from London School of Economics, School of HEC France and New York University. Additionally, Calhoun graduated from MIT’s Sloan School of Business certificate program in applied data and analytics, the company said.