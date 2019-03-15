News/Commercial Tires
March 15, 2019

Yokohama Tire Launches Commercial ‘Tire Tips’ Video Series

With truck tires being such a major investment, Yokohama Tire has created a new, instructional commercial “Tire Tips” video series designed to help drivers identify and prevent tire issues before they become a big problem.

Subjects of the commercial truck tire videos are:

  • Choosing the Right Tire for Your Operation
  • Improving the Life of your Tires
  • When is a Tire Repairable?
  • How to Properly Check Tread Depth
  • Why Proper Air Pressure Matters
  • Matching Tires with Axle Load Capacities

The six segments are posted here: https://www.yokohamatruck.com/commercial/tires-101/tireology/tire-tips. You can get a sneak peek at one of the tips at the top of this article.

“We are always looking for ways to help fleets and drivers in regards to their tires,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “They already know how important tires are, so we created these informative how-to videos to educate them on various ways to get the most out of them.”

Yokohama also has a Tire Tips video series for consumer tires. To see all of Yokohama’s tire tip videos, check out its YouTube page. 

