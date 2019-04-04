Yokohama Tire Kicks Off Spring With National Promotion

Springtime is a great time to buy a new set of tires, thanks to Yokohama Tire’s annual spring national rebate. From now through April 30, consumers can earn a $50, $60 or $100 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires. Included in the offer is the new Geolander X-CV tire for luxury SUVs and crossovers.

“The spring rebate is a very popular promotion with our dealers and consumers,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama Tire’s director of marketing. “Consumers across the country are gearing up for spring vacations, so this is an ideal time for them to make sure their vehicles are road-ready with a new set of Yokohama tires. Plus, they get rewarded with a prepaid gift card.”

The reward amounts are below:

$100 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card: Geolander M/T® G003

$60 Yokohama Visa® Prepaid card: Advan Sport A/S, Avid Ascend GT, Geolander X-CV, Geolander H/T G056 and Geolander A/T G015

$50 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card: Avid Ascend and Geolander G055

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found at https://www.yokohamatire.com/springrebate.