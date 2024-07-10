Yokohama Tire releases the GEOLANDAR A/T4 G018 tire

Yokohama Tire’s new GEOLANDAR A/T4 G018, engineered for trucks, SUVs and CUVs, is now on sale in the U.S. Over 50 LT-metric sizes are expected to be available by year-end and more than 130 Euro-metric and LT-metric sizes ranging from 15- to 22-in. wheel diameters are planned for the line, Yokohama said.

The A/T4 is severe snow service-rated, features a dual-sidewall design that allows consumers to choose the appearance they like the best and carries a 55,000- to 65,000-mile limited treadwear warranty, according to Yokohama. The GEOLANDAR A/T4 replaces the GEOLANDAR A/T G015.

According to Yokohama, benefits for the GEOLANDAR A/T4 G018 include: