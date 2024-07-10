Yokohama Tire releases the GEOLANDAR A/T4 G018 tire

Yokohama Tire’s new GEOLANDAR A/T4 G018, engineered for trucks, SUVs and CUVs, is now on sale in the U.S. Over 50 LT-metric sizes are expected to be available by year-end and more than 130 Euro-metric and LT-metric sizes ranging from 15- to 22-in. wheel diameters are planned for the line, Yokohama said.
The A/T4 is severe snow service-rated, features a dual-sidewall design that allows consumers to choose the appearance they like the best and carries a 55,000- to 65,000-mile limited treadwear warranty, according to Yokohama. The GEOLANDAR A/T4 replaces the GEOLANDAR A/T G015.
According to Yokohama, benefits for the GEOLANDAR A/T4 G018 include:
- Thanks to Yokohama’s Geo-Shield technology, which the company says delivers extra strength for on- and off-road use by providing multiple sidewall plies, a full nylon cap and a high turn-up carcass. Plus, the A/T4 features Yokohama’s Enduro-Compound, a proprietary triple polymer to combat cutting and chipping, and resist wear for longer mileage, the company says.
- All-weather performance is achieved by the advanced tread pattern which features zig-zag grooves and triple 3D sipes for superb performance in dry and wet conditions. Marked with the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol for winter traction.
- The single-pitch shoulder blocks reduce noise on-road while enhancing traction off-road.
- Optimized on/off-road traction attained by center blocks that provide off-road traction on any trail surface, the company says. Additionally, the enhanced profile firmly grounds tread blocks for confident on-road handling and improved off-traction.