 Yokohama Tire Partners with FuelFest for Fifth Straight Year

Yokohama Tire is sponsoring FuelFest, a charity event celebrating cars and music.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-stage-fest

For the fifth consecutive year, Yokohama Tire is partnering with FuelFest, the traveling international automotive festival that brings together music, culture, celebrities and cars in the name of charity. The tire maker is the sponsor of the Yokohama Festival Stage.

FuelFest, hosted by co-founder Cody Walker and “Fast and Furious” star, Tyrese Gibson, is held in the memory of actor Paul Walker and benefits his Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW) charity. The show will feature live musical performances on the Yokohama Festival Stage all day inside the speedway oval, as well as more than 600 top custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks, drift exhibitions, off-road demos and interactive exhibits and experiences.

“We’ve partnered with Cody and supported FuelFest from the beginning,” said Candace Cogan, Yokohama Tire’s senior manager of events, partnerships and sponsorships. “It’s an incredible event that continues to grow globally every year, bringing passionate enthusiasts together to celebrate their cars and music while also giving back to a worthy cause. We’re honored to be part of it.”

“We are excited to head back home to where FuelFest all began,” Walker said. “The community in LA – and longtime partners like Yokohama Tire – are the reason we knew we could take this show to where it is today, and we are so grateful. We can’t wait to show the city all the new elements we have added to make the show even better.”

