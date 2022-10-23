Yokohama Tire Announces Fall Rebate Promotion

Yokohama Tire will run its annual rebate promotion in which consumers can earn up to $100 in the form of a Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires from Oct. 1-31.

“The fall rebate features a wide selection of some of our most popular tires,” says Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s marketing director, “including Advan, Geolandar and Avid products. Plus, there’s an assortment from our winter tire lineup, including two brand-new tires: the BluEarth Winter V906 and BluEarth Winter V906 SUV.”

The full list of tires featured in Yokohama’s fall rebate promotion includes:

$100 Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card:

• Advan Apex

• Geolandar X-CV

$70 Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card:

• Advan Sport A/S+

• Avid Ascend GT

• Avid Ascend LX

• Geolandar A/T G015

• Geolandar H/T G056

• Geolandar CV G058

• BluEarth Winter V905

• BluEarth Winter V906

• BluEarth Winter V906 SUV

• Geolandar I/T G072

• IceGuard G075

• IceGuard iG51V

• IceGuard iG52V

• IceGuard iG53