News/Yokohama
May 1, 2019

Yokohama Tire Extends Partnership with Canyonlands Jeep Adventures

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

Yokohama-sponsors-Canyonlands

Yokohama has extended its decade-long relationship with the Moab, Utah-based company that offers off-roading enthusiasts a chance to hit trails in Jeeps riding on Yokohama’s all-terrain Geolandar tires, Canyonlands.

“We’ve been extremely happy working with Canyonlands,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “Whether it’s a tire launch, a dealer event or taking enthusiasts down scenic trail rides, Canyonlands and their fleet of 22 Jeeps are exceptional.”

