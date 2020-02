Yokohama Tire has announced several changes to its consumer associate dealer program, Advantage.

According to Lynn Sweeney, Yokohama’s director of sales operations, this is the most comprehensive overhaul of the program since it was established in 2003.

Yokohama says some of the upgrades in the new Advantage program are increased payouts, the return of Tier+ with a new lower minimum unit requirement and every tread counts.

