Yokohama Tire Announces New Diversity Racing Program

Yokohama Tire is launching “Yokohama All-In,” a new program designed to promote inclusiveness in racing, according to Patricia Wall, Yokohama’s motorsports manager. The program kicked off with the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama at Sebring International Raceway, March 24-26.

Wall said Yokohama has partnered with MDK Motorsports on “All-In” for the 2023 Porsche Sprint Challenge season. “We are collaborating with Megan Kvamme, MDK’s CEO, on this partnership. She’s a supremely successful businesswoman who shares our mutual interest in promoting diversity in racing.” The team at MDK is structured to help drivers progress their careers. They have experienced driver coaches, a talented engineering staff and an in-house racing simulator.

Wall added that two drivers are enrolled in Yokohama All-In: Ashley Freiberg and Riley Pegram. Freiberg has competed in open-wheel, sports car and endurance racing. She became the first woman to win a Skip Barber Racing championship title in 2010, and the first female to claim outright race victories in the IMSA GT3 Cup Challenge. Her car will be fielded in partnership with Shift Up Now, an organization working to help promote and fund female athletes in motorsports. Pegram, a senior in high school, is a fourth-generation racer – her great-grandfather, grandfather and father all raced professionally. In 2022, Pegram competed in the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour and garnered three top-10 finishes in KA100 Senior division. Freiberg will compete in the GT3 Cup class while Pegram will compete in the Cayman class. Both drivers will race on Yokohama ADVAN A005 racing slicks and A006 wet racing tires.

“I am so beyond grateful to be racing with MDK Motorsports for the 2023 Porsche Sprint Challenge season,” Freiberg said. “The last time I had a full season in a car was in 2015, so my heart is exploding with excitement to be back behind the wheel full-time and back with the MDK family. I just want to give a huge thank you to Yokohama Tire and all of my supporters, Shift Up Now, TrakRacer, Bell Helmets, Dream Giveaway and MDK Motorsports. I’m ready to go racing.”

“The intention with All-In is to turn it into a recurring program. Stay tuned for more details regarding the driver selection process for the 2024 season,” Wall said.

Yokohama’s extensive list of 2023 North American-based motorsports activities – both on- and off-road – includes the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA, Nitro Rallycross, NASA, SCORE, King of the Hammers, Crandon International Raceway sponsorship, 24 Hours of Lemons, Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000, Ultra4 National Series, Brenthel Industries partnership, Yokohama Tire Jeepspeed Race Series, TrophyLite Series and the Championship Off-Road Series partnership.