Yokohama Tire Corporation will be opening a new 430,000 sq.-ft. distribution center in Wilmer, Texas, about 15 miles southeast of Dallas.

The full-service facility is expected to open this summer. It will first be used to distribute Yokohama’s OE tires, followed by passenger car/light truck and commercial truck/bus products in 2022.

Yokohama has three other distribution centers in the U.S.: Chino, California, Groveport, Ohio and Auburn, Georgia.