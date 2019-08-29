Yokohama Introduces 715R Regional Drive Tire
Yokohama Tire Corp. has launched the 715R, a new, open shoulder, regional drive tire.
Manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi, the 715R is SmartWay-verified for low rolling resistance and available in a 11R22.5. Three more sizes – 295/75R22.5, 285/75R24.5 and 11R24.5 – will arrive in early 2020.
Yokohama says benefits of the 715R include:
- Longer wear due to a deep 26/32-in. tread pattern, along with a tread design featuring strategically placed tie bars that control block movement and minimize heel/toe wear.
- Maximum traction due to sturdy, open shoulder blocks that are precisely spaced and help minimize the retention of foreign objects.
- Fuel efficiency ensured by Yokohama’s exclusive compound that’s cut and chip resistant and reduces rolling resistance.
- Higher load capacity, provided by 16-ply construction and an H load-rating.