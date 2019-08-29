Yokohama Introduces 715R Regional Drive Tire

Yokohama Tire Corp. has launched the 715R, a new, open shoulder, regional drive tire.

Manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi, the 715R is SmartWay-verified for low rolling resistance and available in a 11R22.5. Three more sizes – 295/75R22.5, 285/75R24.5 and 11R24.5 – will arrive in early 2020.

Yokohama says benefits of the 715R include: