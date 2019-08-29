Products/Yokohama Tire Corp.
August 29, 2019

Yokohama Introduces 715R Regional Drive Tire

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Bosch Expands Parts Selection to Cover Over 30 Million Vehicles

Consumer Study: Buying Behaviors

Tire Fitments & Brand Preferences Study: U.S. Regional View

McCarthy Tire Service Relocates Hughesville, Maryland Operations

Two Bridgestone Plants Recognized by PACCAR with Supplier Quality Awards

Toyo Tires Second-Quarter 2019 Net Sales Down Compared to Same Period in 2018; Total Assets Up

Bridgestone Americas Announces Management, Structure Changes

Transense Technologies to Collaborate with Bridgestone

Nokian Heavy Tyres Acquires Finnish Heavy Equipment Wheel Company

Kenda Tires' Fielding Shredder Selected to Participate in New Netflix Show, 'Hyperdrive'

Yokohama-Tire-715R

Yokohama Tire Corp. has launched the 715R, a new, open shoulder, regional drive tire.

Manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi, the 715R is SmartWay-verified for low rolling resistance and available in a 11R22.5. Three more sizes – 295/75R22.5, 285/75R24.5 and 11R24.5 – will arrive in early 2020.

Yokohama says benefits of the 715R include:

  • Longer wear due to a deep 26/32-in. tread pattern, along with a tread design featuring strategically placed tie bars that control block movement and minimize heel/toe wear.
  • Maximum traction due to sturdy, open shoulder blocks that are precisely spaced and help minimize the retention of foreign objects.
  • Fuel efficiency ensured by Yokohama’s exclusive compound that’s cut and chip resistant and reduces rolling resistance.
  • Higher load capacity, provided by 16-ply construction and an H load-rating.
Show Full Article