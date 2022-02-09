Yokohama Rubber Subsidiary Supports Thai Villages in Need

The Yokohama Rubber Company (YTRC) announced that they provided food packages to Thai villagers affected by floods caused by heavy rains in the country’s Surat Thani Province, where YTRC is located. According to YTRC, the village heads expressed their appreciation of their efforts, noting that the company’s donations after disasters are examples of its constant consideration for village residents.

In addition to recent disaster relief efforts, YTRC says they have sponsored local events and provided support in other ways. Under their “procurement policy for sustainable natural rubber,” YTRC also is cooperating with the Rubber Authority of Thailand to provide economic support for Thai natural rubber farmers and to improve traceability to ensure transparency and soundness of the supply chain.

Yokohama Rubber says they are implementing initiatives based on the concept of “caring for the future.” Through these initiatives, YTRC says they hope their business activities will contribute to the resolution of social issues.