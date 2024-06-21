 Yokohama to supply RY53 OE tires on Toyota Hilux Champ pickup

Yokohama to supply RY53 OE tires on Toyota Hilux Champ pickup

Yokohama Rubber said its RY53 is a tire specifically for light trucks that features wear resistance and fuel efficiency.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Rubber-RY53

Yokohama Rubber is supplying its Yokohama RY53 tires as original equipment (OE) to Toyota Motor Corporation for use on the automaker’s new pickup truck, the Hilux Champ, sales of which were launched in Asia in November 2023. The OE tire size is the 195R14C 106/104S.

Yokohama Rubber said its RY53 is a tire specifically for light trucks that features wear resistance and fuel efficiency. To meet the performance of the new Hilux Champ, the Yokohama RY53 tires supplied as OE have a specially tuned profile to achieve high steering stability and comfort, the manufacturer said.

Yokohama Rubber said it is strengthening the supply of its tires as OE and expanding the product lineup for pickup trucks, which are becoming increasingly popular in North America in particular. In 2022, the company started supplying its Geolandar X-CV tires as OE for the Toyota Tundra, a full-size pickup truck. In 2023, it launched the Geolandar A/T XD, tires for full-size pickup trucks and other commercial vehicles.

Commercial Tires

TGI brings Duramás radial truck tires to the U.S. market

The company says Duramás TBR tires have been tested in countries where overloading and poor road conditions are the norm.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TGI-Duramas-radial-tires

Tire Group International (TGI) is introducing its Duramás radial truck tires to the U.S. market. According to TGI, Duramás TBR tires have been tested for over a decade around the globe, in countries where overloading and poor road conditions are the norm.

“The name says it all, Duramás, they just last longer,” Joaquin Gonzalez Jr, president of Tire Group International said. “Duramás has bridged the gap between value and quality where the rubber meets the road. Many truck tire brands have gone about lowering cost by just reducing tire weights with little emphasis on quality and the characteristics that deliver the performance demanded by drivers. Duramás stands apart from those entry-level brands and delivers a robust solution for fleet owners. Duramás is the perfect complement to our Cosmo TBR line, giving us a one-two punch in terms of quality and price.”

Read Full Article

