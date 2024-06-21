Yokohama to supply RY53 OE tires on Toyota Hilux Champ pickup

Yokohama Rubber is supplying its Yokohama RY53 tires as original equipment (OE) to Toyota Motor Corporation for use on the automaker’s new pickup truck, the Hilux Champ, sales of which were launched in Asia in November 2023. The OE tire size is the 195R14C 106/104S.

Yokohama Rubber said its RY53 is a tire specifically for light trucks that features wear resistance and fuel efficiency. To meet the performance of the new Hilux Champ, the Yokohama RY53 tires supplied as OE have a specially tuned profile to achieve high steering stability and comfort, the manufacturer said.

Yokohama Rubber said it is strengthening the supply of its tires as OE and expanding the product lineup for pickup trucks, which are becoming increasingly popular in North America in particular. In 2022, the company started supplying its Geolandar X-CV tires as OE for the Toyota Tundra, a full-size pickup truck. In 2023, it launched the Geolandar A/T XD, tires for full-size pickup trucks and other commercial vehicles.