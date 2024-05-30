 Yokohama Rubber Q1 2024 sales up 23.5% y/y

Yokohama Rubber Q1 2024 sales up 23.5% y/y

The figures for sales revenue and business profit were record-high figures for first-quarter performance at Yokohama Rubber.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-sales-stock

Yokohama Rubber revealed its business and financial results for the Q1 of fiscal 2024 (January to March). Sales revenue increased 23.5％ over the same period of the previous year, to 252.4 billion yen (approx. $1.6 billion); business profit increased 91.0％, to 24.9 billion yen (approx. $158 million); operating profit increased 102.6％, to 26.8 billion yen (approx. $171 million); and profit attributable to owners of parent increased 104.0%, to 19.8 billion yen (approx. $126 million).

The figures for sales revenue and business profit were record-high figures for first-quarter performance at Yokohama Rubber, and the ratio of business profit to sales revenue also attained a record-high level for the first quarter, at 9.8%, the company said. Fiscal performance in Yokohama Rubber’s Tires segment benefited from the May 2023 acquisition of Trelleborg Wheel Systems Holding AB, which now operates as Y-TWS (Yokohama-TWS); from declines in raw material costs and logistics expenses; and from the weakening of the yen against other principal currencies.

