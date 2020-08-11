Yokohama Rubber H1 2020: 20.6% Decline in Sales Revenue

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., announced its business and financial results for the first half (January to June) of fiscal year 2020, reporting an 88.3% decline in operating profit and a 20.6% decline in sales revenue.

The company said profit attributable to owners of its parent company declined 92.5% from the same period of the previous year, to 1.3 billion yen ($12.3 million), on an 88.3% decline in operating profit, to 2.9 billion yen ($27.4 million); an 86.8% decline in business profit, to 2.3 billion yen ($21.7 million); and a 20.6% decline in sales revenue, to 247.1 billion yen ($2.33 billion). (The calculations are equivalent to operating income under accounting principles generally accepted in Japan and calculated as sales revenue less the sum of cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses, Yokohama says.)

Yokohama said its Multiple Business and ATG (Alliance Tire Group, off-highway tires) segments offset the red ink incurred in the Tires segment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said it “tackled successful improvements throughout its operations for coping with the pandemic-related business downturn,” according to its first-half financial report.

The company said sales revenue and business profit in the Tires segment declined from the same period of the previous year. This can be seen in the downturn in unit sales volume, an upturn in unit costs associated with reduced production volume, and inventory-disposal costs associated with a product recall in North America in the first quarter, Yokohama said.