 Yokohama Rubber supplies its GEOLANDAR X-CV as OE on Mazda's CX-70

Yokohama Rubber supplies its GEOLANDAR X-CV as OE on Mazda’s CX-70

The tires being supplied for Mazda were developed by utilizing specialized tuning to match its tread pattern, profile, and tire structure.
Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama Rubber is supplying its GEOLANDAR X-CV (Pattern No. G057H) tires as original equipment (OE) to Mazda Motor Corporation for use on the automaker’s new crossover SUV, the Mazda CX-70, sales of which were launched in North America in April. The tire size is 265/55R19 109V.

The GEOLANDAR X-CV tire being supplied as OE represents a new standard in highway terrain tires that Yokohama Rubber developed to meet the M+S (mud & snow) standard for high-performance crossover SUVs, which have increasingly focused on high-speed performance and maneuverability in recent years, the manufacturer said. In addition to contributing to handling performance and a comfortable ride, the tire also achieves low rolling resistance.

According to Yokohama Rubber, the tires being supplied as OE for Mazda CX-70 were developed by utilizing specialized tuning to match its tread pattern, profile, and tire structure to the vehicle characteristics, while also using Yokohama Rubber’s proprietary HAICoLab. To achieve the highly quiet ride, the manufacturer said an optimal pitch sequence was obtained using evolutionary computation (genetic algorithms), one of the technologies incorporated in HAICoLab. The technologies applied in the development of the tires are based on new knowledge obtained by collecting actual data and virtual data generated by simulations and then using AI’s predict, analyze and search functions.

