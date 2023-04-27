 Yokohama Rubber to Supply Avid Tires for Subaru OE

Tires

Yokohama Rubber to Supply Avid Tires for Subaru OE

The new Subaru Impreza will feature Yokohama's Avid S34 tires as it's OE tire.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
The Yokohama Rubber Co. announced it began delivering tires to Subaru Corporation for use as original equipment (OE) on the automaker’s new Impreza in North America, for which Subaru will begin taking orders this spring. The new Impreza cars will come with Avid S34 tires (size P225/40R18 88V).

Yokohama said the Avid S34 tires being supplied as OE on the new Impreza in North America have a wide tread that ensures a larger contact area. The tread pattern design features a large number of grooves that grip the surface of snowy roads to improve the vehicle’s safety and performance in snowy conditions, the company said.

