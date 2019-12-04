Yokohama Tire Releases New RS02 Radial Snow Tire for G-2 Graders
Yokohama Tire has released its new OTR tire – the RS02 radial snow tire – which the company says is designed to give G-2 graders more traction and performance in winter conditions.
Available in size 14.00R24, the RS02 offers “more bite on the ice,” according to Tom Clauer, Yokohama Tire senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning.
“The RS02 is designed specifically for snow and ice service, featuring a unique winter compound and versatile tread pattern to make sure the job gets done, no matter the weather conditions,” he says.
Yokohama says benefits of the RS02 include:
- Maximum winter traction: A specially-formulated winter compound and hundreds of biting edges combine to provide enhanced traction on ice and snow. Also, the large hexagonal bead bundle adds strength and eliminates slippage.
- Long, reliable service: The high turn-up construction provides lateral stability and added sidewall protection to combine for a long-lasting, durable tire. Additionally, Yokohama’s OTR belt wire protects the heavy-duty belt package to provide outstanding puncture resistance, and the non-directional tread pattern makes mounting and rotating easier, the company says.