Yokohama Tire Releases New RS02 Radial Snow Tire for G-2 Graders

Yokohama Tire has released its new OTR tire – the RS02 radial snow tire – which the company says is designed to give G-2 graders more traction and performance in winter conditions.

Available in size 14.00R24, the RS02 offers “more bite on the ice,” according to Tom Clauer, Yokohama Tire senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning.

“The RS02 is designed specifically for snow and ice service, featuring a unique winter compound and versatile tread pattern to make sure the job gets done, no matter the weather conditions,” he says.

Yokohama says benefits of the RS02 include: