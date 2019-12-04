Products/Yokohama
December 4, 2019

Yokohama Tire Releases New RS02 Radial Snow Tire for G-2 Graders

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Yokohama Tire Releases New RS02 Radial Snow Tire for G-2 Graders

Nexen Tire Partners with Manchester City Football Club to Promote Cityzens Giving Community Initiative

RNR Tire Express Honors Breast Cancer Survivors in Annual Campaign

Tech Launches New E-Commerce Site

Akebono Announces Winners of AAPEX 2019 'Guess the Number' Contest

YouTube Video on Brake Pad Testing by ‘Engineering Explained’ Trending With Over 1.3M Views

Hunter Engineering Company Named 2019 SEMA Manufacturer of the Year

Pinnacle Automotive Systems Releases Jumbo 3-D Heavy Truck Aligner

Epicor Releases Automated Widgets Analytics Portfolio

Milestar Debuts Patagonia SXT/SXS UTV Tire at SEMA

Yokohama-RS02

Yokohama Tire has released its new OTR tire – the RS02 radial snow tire – which the company says is designed to give G-2 graders more traction and performance in winter conditions.

Available in size 14.00R24, the RS02 offers “more bite on the ice,” according to Tom Clauer, Yokohama Tire senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning.

“The RS02 is designed specifically for snow and ice service, featuring a unique winter compound and versatile tread pattern to make sure the job gets done, no matter the weather conditions,” he says.

Yokohama says benefits of the RS02 include:

  • Maximum winter traction: A specially-formulated winter compound and hundreds of biting edges combine to provide enhanced traction on ice and snow. Also, the large hexagonal bead bundle adds strength and eliminates slippage.
  • Long, reliable service: The high turn-up construction provides lateral stability and added sidewall protection to combine for a long-lasting, durable tire. Additionally, Yokohama’s OTR belt wire protects the heavy-duty belt package to provide outstanding puncture resistance, and the non-directional tread pattern makes mounting and rotating easier, the company says.

Show Full Article