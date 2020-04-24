Connect with us

Yokohama Reopening Mississippi Commercial Tire Plant

Yokohama Corporation of North America (YCNA) has announced its commercial truck tire plant in West Point, Mississippi, is reopening.

Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi (YTMM), which produces commercial truck tires, is scheduled to go back online April 27. The plant temporarily closed as a precautionary measure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yokohama-Commercial-Truck-Tire-Plant-Mississippi

Yokohama says YTMM has implemented several new safety procedures at the plant based on the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as from local authorities.

Several preventative measures are also in effect at all Yokohama facilities.

