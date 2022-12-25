Yokohama Recalls 6,152 Commercial Tires

Yokohama Tire Corporation has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it is voluntarily recalling two sizes of commercial tires. The 295/75R22.5 TY517 MC² and BluEarth 109L in the same size were manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi between May 29, 2022, and June 4, 2022. A total of 68 TY517 MC² and three BluEarth 109L tires are believed to be affected, but out of an abundance of caution, 6,125 tires are being recalled, Yokohama said.
The recall, initiated in accordance with NHTSA regulations, was issued because the tires may have been manufactured with an improperly manufactured compound. There is potential for a portion of the tread to separate from the casing of the tire increasing the risk of a crash.