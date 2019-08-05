Yokohama Offers Rebates on Select Off-Road Tires Through August

Yokohama Tire is running an “off the road” national rebate promotion now through Aug. 31, when consumers can earn up to $100 in the form of a Yokohama Visa prepaid card after purchasing a set of four or five select Yokohama tires.

The offer includes the Geolandar X-AT, Geolandar X-MT and Geolandar M/T G003, with an $80 Visa card for four tires and a $100 Visa card for five.

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found at https://www.yokohamatire.com/offtheroadrebate.