Yokohama to Develop Racing Tires Using Sustainable Materials

Yokohama Rubber announced that it will continue to supply its ADVAN racing tires as the control tire for the Japanese Super Formula Championship (Super Formula) for the next several years from 2023. Yokohama Rubber has served as Super Formula’s control tire supplier since 2016. By 2023, the company plans to supply racing tires made from sustainable materials. Development of these tires will begin this year.

Yokohama says the supply of racing tires made from sustainable materials will be carried out in support of the Super Formula Next50 (SF NEXT50) project announced in October 2021 by Japan Race Promotion Inc. (JRP), which runs the SUPER FORMULA series. The SF NEXT50 project is being promoted with the cooperation of various companies that share the common goal of creating a sustainable motorsports industry by responding to changes in the environment surrounding the automobile and motorsports industries, including the promotion of SDGs and carbon neutrality.