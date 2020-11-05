Connect with us
Yokohama Enters New Porsche Race Series Partnership

Tire Review Staff

on

Yokohama Tire and Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA) have announced a new racing series and partnership with the United States Auto Club (USAC).

Yokohama will be the official tire partner and presenting sponsor for the USAC-sanctioned 2021 Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama. Yokohama’s ADVAN A005 and A006 race slicks will be the spec tires for the nine-race, one-make series, which kicks-off March 5-7, 2021 at Sonoma Raceway.

The series will take place at storied race venues throughout the U.S. and Canada, and feature Porsche 991.1 and 991.2 GT3 Cup cars, as well as the 718 Cayman Clubsport GT4. There will be three classes: Platinum (991.2), Gold (991.1) and Silver (718 Cayman Clubsport).

Yokohama is also the sponsor and sole tire supplier for The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama and the 2020 Porsche Sprint Trophy USA West. Yokohama also served as the marketing and technical partner for the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama from 2009 to 2020, and for five seasons with the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama.

