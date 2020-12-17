Yokohama Named in CDP’s 2020 Climate Change A List

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. , has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by the global environmental non-profit CDP, which named Yokohama Rubber to its A List for tackling climate change.

Click Here to Read More

CDP recognizes Yokohama Rubber’s efforts to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks, and develop the low-carbon economy, based on its responses to the CDP’s 2020 climate change questionnaire, which received responses from more than 5,800 companies worldwide. This is Yokohama Rubber’s third time on the A list, following its selection in 2016 and 2019.

In addition to activities promoting the use of renewable energy and sustainable procurement of natural rubber, Yokohama says its activities that help preserve the earth’s environment include developing environmentally friendly products, installing highly efficient equipment, and conducting thorough energy-saving programs.