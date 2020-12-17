Connect with us

News

Yokohama Named in CDP’s 2020 Climate Change A List

Tire Review Staff

on

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by the global environmental non-profit CDP, which named Yokohama Rubber to its A List for tackling climate change.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

CDP recognizes Yokohama Rubber’s efforts to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks, and develop the low-carbon economy, based on its responses to the CDP’s 2020 climate change questionnaire, which received responses from more than 5,800 companies worldwide. This is Yokohama Rubber’s third time on the A list, following its selection in 2016 and 2019.

In addition to activities promoting the use of renewable energy and sustainable procurement of natural rubber, Yokohama says its activities that help preserve the earth’s environment include developing environmentally friendly products, installing highly efficient equipment, and conducting thorough energy-saving programs.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Continental Receives Three CES 2021 Innovation Awards

News: VIP Tires & Service Opens Western Mass. Store

News: Michelin to Connect All of Its Car Tires Via RFID by 2023

News: Falken Azenis FK001 Tire Selected as OE for Toyota Mirai

Advertisement

on

Yokohama Named in CDP's 2020 Climate Change A List

on

Tire Discounters Adds Two Georgia Stores

on

GB Auto Service Acquires 3 ServiceONE Auto Texas Stores

on

Akebono Adds New Eastern Reg. Sales Mgr. of Aftermarket
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels
Contact: Chase PotterPhone: 800-383-7974Phone: 951-RimText (951-746-8398)
12078 Florence Ave, Santa Fe Springs CA 90670
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX
Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400 Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400

Featured

2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas
Connect