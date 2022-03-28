Yokohama Halts Production at Russian Tire Plant

Given the current state of affairs and raw material procurement difficulties, Yokohama Rubber says it has decided to gradually halt production at its Russian passenger car tire manufacturing subsidiary, LLC Yokohama R.P.Z.

Yokohama says it sincerely hopes that the situation in Russia and Ukraine will be resolved as soon as possible and that peace and the safety of all people will be secured. “Our greatest priority is to fulfill our responsibilities to all stakeholders, including group employees and their families, customers, sales agents, and business partners, and we are paying close attention to the developing situation,” the company said in a statement.

Yokohama Rubber will continue to collect information from its bases around the world and take appropriate measures as needed.