Designing CUV Tires for Confident Winter Traction

There’s nothing like a bad snowstorm to put a tire’s performance capabilities to the ultimate test—especially in the all-important area of traction.

A tire’s handling and control during wet-weather conditions, like snow and sleet, leads to customer trust and confidence—not only in the products you sell them but also in you—the dealer. Winter traction is an aspect of handling consumers can feel—and an aspect of the tire you can sell.

You play a key role in educating customers on a tire’s attributes, features and benefits that will go a long way in ensuring confidence while driving in winter conditions, especially for uninformed purchasers.

CUVs are the fastest-growing segment in the automotive industry, and dealers need a tire they can turn to that will fit the needs of today’s CUV customers, especially those who live in areas of the country where inclement weather lasts more than a few months.

The crossover daily driver should be educated about winter tire options, so they can become an informed purchaser. Having a tire designed to fit their needs gives you an edge on the competition.

Some tire manufacturers, like Yokohama Tire, are tapping into this market with fitments specifically for CUV applications—featuring a wider range of sizes—to deliver on customer expectations, which include confident winter traction.

Achieving Optimal Winter Traction

In the past, the “magic triangle” of tire performance consisted of wet performance, long-lasting tread wear and rolling resistance, or fuel economy. Lately, that “magic triangle” has morphed into a “magic square” with the addition of winter traction as customers expect their tires to be able to tackle all the elements.

So, what tire design features aid in a tire’s winter traction capabilities? For better winter weather traction, (lower Tg) polymers are needed for the compound to keep the tread flexible as the temperatures drop colder. And, circumferential grooves efficiently evacuate water during wet or snow conditions to prevent hydroplaning, as the water has less distance to be channeled.

Sipes are another key element that create powerful biting edges, giving your customers the gripping ability needed to handle slick winter roads. The added flexibility they provide is especially helpful on ice, light snow and loose dirt.

Providing confident winter traction in a tire goes a long way with customers. It allows them a worry-free drive as they tackle the elements. On Yokohama’s new premium, all-season CUV tire, the GEOLANDAR CV G058, enhanced winter traction is accomplished with:

A new CV-2 Compound that features a unique Polymer Blend for improved wet and winter traction without sacrificing dry traction and long-lasting wear.

2-D and 3-D combination sipes that combine the best performance for winter grip and long mileage.

Serrated Outer Grooves aid in winter traction by adding additional biting edges.

When you take the time to educate customers on application-specific tire attributes, such as confident winter traction, you not only gain their complete confidence in the products you sell, but also in you—the dealer who sold them. And this elevated level of trust results in on-going customer satisfaction and repeat business.

When your CUV customers come to you and ask for a tire that’s capable of handling the elements, you can confidently recommend the GEOLANDAR CV G058, precisely engineered for confident winter traction on CUV applications.

This article was sponsored by Yokohama Tire. For more information, visit yokohamatire.com.