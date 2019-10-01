News/Yokohama
October 1, 2019

Yokohama Kicks Off Fall with National Rebate Offer

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

SP Tools USA Launches SMD LED Wireless Charging Work Lights

VIP Tires & Service ‘Oil Changes for Education’ Raises $4,930 for Framingham Schools

TBC Brands Expands Harvest King Field Pro I-1 Implement, Power King Rim Guard HD+ Lines

Yokohama Kicks Off Fall with National Rebate Offer

5 Little Known Ways to Win New and Secure Repeat Customers

Standards Testing Labs Tire Technology Seminar is Nov. 12-14

Michelin Enhances Small Commercial Fleets Advantage Program

Nokian Tyres Debuts as Major Sponsor of 2019 Colorado Classic

Vredestein Wins Gold AutoVision Media Award

MAM Software Group Will Be Acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems

Yokohama-Tire-Geolandar-X-CV

Yokohama Tire has launched its latest national rebate promotion with the start of fall. From now through Oct. 31, consumers can earn up to $80 in the form of a Yokohama Visa prepaid card after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires.

The offer includes a variety of Yokohama’s latest products, such as the Geolandar X-AT, an all-terrain tire designed for pickup trucks, SUVs and Jeeps; the just-released Avid Ascend LX, an all-season premium touring tire for mainstream passenger cars, minivans and crossovers; two new winter tires: the iceGUARD iG53 and iceGUARD G075; and the Advan Apex V601, an ultra high-performance summer tire that has fitments for a large selection of sports cars, high-end performance vehicles and American muscle cars.

Customers can receive an $80 Yokohama Visa prepaid card with:

  • Advan Apex V601
  • Geolandar M/T G003
  • Geolandar X-AT
  • Geolandar X-CV

Customers can receive a $60 Yokohama Visa prepaid card with:

  • Avid Ascend
  • Avid Ascend GT
  • Avid Ascend LX
  • BluEarth Winter V905
  • Geolandar A/T G015
  • Geolandar i/T G072
  • IceGUARD G075
  • IceGUARD iG20
  • IceGUARD iG51v
  • IceGUARD iG52c
  • IceGUARD iG53
  • W.drive WY01
  • W.drive ZPS

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found here.

Show Full Article