Yokohama Kicks Off Fall with National Rebate Offer

Yokohama Tire has launched its latest national rebate promotion with the start of fall. From now through Oct. 31, consumers can earn up to $80 in the form of a Yokohama Visa prepaid card after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires.

The offer includes a variety of Yokohama’s latest products, such as the Geolandar X-AT, an all-terrain tire designed for pickup trucks, SUVs and Jeeps; the just-released Avid Ascend LX, an all-season premium touring tire for mainstream passenger cars, minivans and crossovers; two new winter tires: the iceGUARD iG53 and iceGUARD G075; and the Advan Apex V601, an ultra high-performance summer tire that has fitments for a large selection of sports cars, high-end performance vehicles and American muscle cars.

Customers can receive an $80 Yokohama Visa prepaid card with:

Advan Apex V601

Geolandar M/T G003

Geolandar X-AT

Geolandar X-CV

Customers can receive a $60 Yokohama Visa prepaid card with:

Avid Ascend

Avid Ascend GT

Avid Ascend LX

BluEarth Winter V905

Geolandar A/T G015

Geolandar i/T G072

IceGUARD G075

IceGUARD iG20

IceGUARD iG51v

IceGUARD iG52c

IceGUARD iG53

W.drive WY01

W.drive ZPS

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found here.