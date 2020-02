Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. , has developed a concept tire in its fuel-efficient BluEarth brand for Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s new concept electric vehicle (EV), the Concept Futuro-e.

The new tire was displayed with the Concept Futuro-e at Auto Expo 2020, held Feb. 7-12 in New Delhi.

Yokohama says the company developed the concept tire exclusively for the Concept Futuro-e based on the concept of “a tire featuring a powerful and stylish design for the new generation of urban SUVs.”