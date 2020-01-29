Yokohama Named on 2019 Climate Change A List

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. has been named to the 2019 Climate Change A List by CDP, a global environmental impact non-profit organization (NPO) that aims to promote the realization of a sustainable economy.

Inclusion on the CDP A List of companies with outstanding environmental performance recognizes Yokohama Rubber’s efforts to mitigate climate change as being of the highest global standard. This is the second time Yokohama Rubber has been included in the CDP Climate Change A List, following its first listing in 2016.

CDP A List selection is based on companies’ responses to the NPO’s questionnaire on climate change. Of the more than 8,000 companies that responded to the 2019 questionnaire, only 179 made the A List, including 38 Japanese companies.

At the Japan meeting announcing the results of the CDP’s 2019 survey on corporate climate change action, Yokohama Rubber’s Gota Matsuo, a member of the board and managing officer who is also in charge of corporate social responsibility division, told the audience that Yokohama Rubber has been working to achieve a sustainable society through the CSR activities being conducted as part of its Grand Design 2020 (GD2020) medium-term management plan, which was launched in fiscal 2018, the company says.

Yokohama says two recent actions cited by Matsuo that reflect the company’s efforts to protect the earth’s environment were the installation of a solar power generation system that uses the bilateral credit system at its Philippine subsidiary’s tire manufacturing plant and cooperative efforts with business partners and local communities to realize the sustainable procurement of natural rubber.