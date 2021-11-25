Yokohama Rubber, Boeing Renew Contract for Supply of Potable Water Tanks

The Yokohama Rubber Company has renewed its contract with The Boeing Company for the continued supply of potable water tanks used in Boeing 737, 767 and 777 airplanes.

Yokohama Rubber has been supplying potable water tanks for Boeing commercial airplanes for more than 40 years. The company also is supplying potable water tanks for Boeing’s new 777X airplanes, the company says. While Yokohama Rubber is known as an automotive tire maker, the company also is a maker of aircraft fixtures and components. Its aerospace division manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including potable water tanks, fuel tanks, thermal insulation materials, lightweight composite materials, acoustic materials, and honeycomb structures, all based on Yokohama Rubber’s proprietary resin, metals, and composite material technologies developed over the years, the company says.